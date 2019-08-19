Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Cable One Inc (NYSE:CABO) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $285.79 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Cable One Inc (NYSE:CABO) to announce $285.79 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Cable One’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $288.99 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $283.40 million. Cable One reported sales of $268.27 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6.5%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, November 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Cable One will report full year sales of $1.15 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.14 billion to $1.17 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $1.25 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.17 billion to $1.30 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Cable One.

Cable One (NYSE:CABO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $6.35 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.76 by ($1.41). The company had revenue of $285.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $283.61 million. Cable One had a net margin of 14.10% and a return on equity of 21.26%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $7.65 earnings per share.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CABO. Wolfe Research raised Cable One from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Stephens started coverage on Cable One in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $1,200.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Cable One from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. KeyCorp restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $1,316.00 target price (up previously from $1,210.00) on shares of Cable One in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. Finally, SunTrust Banks raised their target price on Cable One to $1,020.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1,219.00.

Shares of Cable One stock traded up $5.85 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $1,257.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 72,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 53,591. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68. The company has a market cap of $7.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.72 and a beta of 0.43. Cable One has a 1-year low of $767.15 and a 1-year high of $1,271.15. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1,222.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1,079.14.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 20th will be paid a dividend of $2.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 19th. This represents a $9.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.72%. This is a positive change from Cable One’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.00. Cable One’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.81%.

In other Cable One news, SVP Charles B. Mcdonald sold 1,703 shares of Cable One stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,160.59, for a total transaction of $1,976,484.77. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 2,128 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,469,735.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Eric Michael Lardy sold 400 shares of Cable One stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,145.00, for a total value of $458,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 1,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,348,810. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 3,143 shares of company stock valued at $3,655,438 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CABO. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its holdings in Cable One by 450.0% in the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 22 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Machina Capital S.A.S. acquired a new position in Cable One during the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in Cable One by 683.3% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 94 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in Cable One by 92.1% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Finally, Hanseatic Management Services Inc. boosted its stake in Cable One by 23.3% during the 1st quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.28% of the company’s stock.

Cable One Company Profile

Cable One, Inc owns and operates cable systems that provide data, video, and voice services. The company offers residential data services, including WiFi ONE, a Wi-Fi solution to enhance Wi-Fi signal throughout the home. It also provides residential video services, such as local networks; local community programming that includes governmental and public access; and other channels, which comprise weather, shopping, and religious channels, as well as digital video services, including national and regional cable networks, music channels, and an interactive electronic programming guide with parental controls.

