Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Ardagh Group SA (NYSE:ARD) Will Post Earnings of $0.52 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Ardagh Group SA (NYSE:ARD) to post earnings per share of $0.52 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Ardagh Group’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.49 and the highest is $0.54. Ardagh Group also posted earnings per share of $0.52 in the same quarter last year. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Ardagh Group will report full-year earnings of $1.67 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.66 to $1.67. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $1.75 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.73 to $1.76. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Ardagh Group.

Ardagh Group (NYSE:ARD) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.01). Ardagh Group had a negative net margin of 0.61% and a negative return on equity of 26.87%. The firm had revenue of $2.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.32 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.51 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Citigroup raised their price target on Ardagh Group from $16.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ardagh Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. ValuEngine downgraded Ardagh Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Ardagh Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $15.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.22.

Ardagh Group stock traded up $0.26 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $17.09. The stock had a trading volume of 5,903 shares, compared to its average volume of 95,570. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.75. Ardagh Group has a 1-year low of $10.09 and a 1-year high of $20.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $313.71 million, a P/E ratio of 9.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.24.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 16th will be paid a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 15th. Ardagh Group’s dividend payout ratio is 33.14%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Ardagh Group by 11.8% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 37,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $410,000 after purchasing an additional 3,915 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in Ardagh Group by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 233,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,589,000 after purchasing an additional 13,852 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Ardagh Group by 17.6% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 53,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $587,000 after purchasing an additional 7,935 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new stake in Ardagh Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $208,000. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its position in Ardagh Group by 60.9% during the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 28,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $310,000 after purchasing an additional 10,600 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.22% of the company’s stock.

Ardagh Group Company Profile

Ardagh Group SA manufactures and supplies rigid packaging solutions primarily for the food and beverage markets worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Metal Packaging Europe, Metal Packaging Americas, Glass Packaging Europe, and Glass Packaging North America. Its metal packaging products include aluminum and steel beverage cans; two-piece aluminum, two-piece tinplate, and three-piece tinplate food and specialty cans; and a range of can ends, including easy-open and peelable ends.

