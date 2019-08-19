Zacks: Bridgeline Digital Inc (NASDAQ:BLIN) Given $210.00 Average Price Target by Brokerages

Bridgeline Digital Inc (NASDAQ:BLIN) has received a consensus broker rating score of 2.00 (Buy) from the one brokers that cover the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports.

Brokerages have set a 12 month consensus price objective of $210.00 for the company, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given Bridgeline Digital an industry rank of 154 out of 256 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

Separately, ValuEngine raised Bridgeline Digital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Bridgeline Digital stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in Bridgeline Digital Inc (NASDAQ:BLIN) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 124,583 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $29,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 0.90% of Bridgeline Digital at the end of the most recent quarter. 28.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ BLIN traded up $0.22 on Monday, reaching $2.40. 250,316 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 392,271. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $2.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.79. Bridgeline Digital has a 12 month low of $1.76 and a 12 month high of $89.00.

About Bridgeline Digital

Bridgeline Digital, Inc operates as a digital engagement company in the United States. The company's Bridgeline's Unbound platform enables companies and developers to create Websites, Web applications, and online stores. It offers Bridgeline Unbound Experience Manager, a marketing automation engine and content management system; Bridgeline Unbound Content Manager that enables non-technical users to create, edit, and publish content via a browser-based interface; and Bridgeline Unbound Commerce, an online B2B and B2C commerce solution that allows users to manage domestic and international commerce initiatives.

