Zacks: Analysts Expect Zillow Group Inc (NASDAQ:ZG) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $713.75 Million

Analysts expect Zillow Group Inc (NASDAQ:ZG) to post $713.75 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Nine analysts have made estimates for Zillow Group’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $673.10 million and the highest is $726.00 million. Zillow Group posted sales of $343.09 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 108%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Zillow Group will report full-year sales of $2.53 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.43 billion to $2.63 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $4.53 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.39 billion to $5.61 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Zillow Group.

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:ZG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The technology company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.07. Zillow Group had a negative return on equity of 5.12% and a negative net margin of 13.49%. The firm had revenue of $599.58 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $585.11 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.02) EPS. Zillow Group’s quarterly revenue was up 84.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on ZG shares. ValuEngine downgraded Zillow Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 10th. Craig Hallum boosted their price objective on Zillow Group from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 7th. Deutsche Bank boosted their price objective on Zillow Group from $33.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. BidaskClub downgraded Zillow Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies assumed coverage on Zillow Group in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $48.00 price target for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.81.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ZG. Bamco Inc. NY boosted its holdings in Zillow Group by 2.9% in the second quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 2,434,684 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $111,411,000 after acquiring an additional 67,502 shares in the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board raised its stake in shares of Zillow Group by 94.0% in the first quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 1,819,535 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $62,228,000 after purchasing an additional 881,815 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its stake in shares of Zillow Group by 28.5% in the second quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 1,389,465 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $63,581,000 after purchasing an additional 308,151 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Zillow Group in the fourth quarter worth about $28,753,000. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Zillow Group by 70.2% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 624,939 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,597,000 after purchasing an additional 257,682 shares during the last quarter. 24.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:ZG traded up $0.15 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $35.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 633,328 shares, compared to its average volume of 972,588. Zillow Group has a 12-month low of $26.20 and a 12-month high of $50.99. The stock has a market cap of $7.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -137.62 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a current ratio of 3.67, a quick ratio of 3.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $45.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.26.

Zillow Group, Inc operates real estate and home-related brands on mobile and the Web in the United States. The company offers a portfolio of brands and products to empowering consumers with unparalleled data, inspiration, and knowledge around homes and connecting them with real estate professionals. Its brands focus on various stages of the home lifecycle, including renting, buying, selling, and financing.

