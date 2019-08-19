Zacks: Analysts Expect Travelers Companies Inc (NYSE:TRV) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $7.86 Billion

Brokerages expect Travelers Companies Inc (NYSE:TRV) to report $7.86 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Travelers Companies’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $7.93 billion and the lowest is $7.74 billion. Travelers Companies posted sales of $7.69 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.2%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Travelers Companies will report full-year sales of $31.05 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $30.72 billion to $31.37 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $32.51 billion, with estimates ranging from $32.38 billion to $32.64 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Travelers Companies.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The insurance provider reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.32 by ($0.30). The business had revenue of $6.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.03 billion. Travelers Companies had a net margin of 8.65% and a return on equity of 10.73%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.81 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on TRV shares. ValuEngine cut shares of Travelers Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Deutsche Bank cut shares of Travelers Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $147.11 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Travelers Companies from $146.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Barclays set a $177.00 target price on shares of Travelers Companies and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Finally, MKM Partners boosted their target price on shares of Travelers Companies to $140.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $148.78.

In other Travelers Companies news, Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.75, for a total transaction of $753,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 244,745 shares in the company, valued at $36,895,308.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.50, for a total transaction of $1,121,250.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 242,245 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,215,627.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 22,944 shares of company stock valued at $3,415,378 over the last 90 days. 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Travelers Companies by 7.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,604,259 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,100,401,000 after buying an additional 1,528,327 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Travelers Companies by 757.2% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,624,626 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $242,914,000 after purchasing an additional 1,435,094 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Travelers Companies by 9.4% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,500,482 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,440,247,000 after purchasing an additional 904,028 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. grew its holdings in shares of Travelers Companies by 155.0% in the second quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 1,352,816 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $177,619,000 after purchasing an additional 822,400 shares during the period. Finally, FIL Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Travelers Companies by 44.8% in the first quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,450,421 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $198,939,000 after purchasing an additional 448,948 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TRV stock traded up $0.63 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $147.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 25,968 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,381,410. The company has a 50 day moving average of $150.00 and a 200 day moving average of $141.67. The stock has a market cap of $37.91 billion, a PE ratio of 16.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Travelers Companies has a 12-month low of $111.08 and a 12-month high of $155.09.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 10th will be given a dividend of $0.82 per share. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 9th. Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.69%.

About Travelers Companies

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United states and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

