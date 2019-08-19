Zacks: Analysts Expect Parker-Hannifin Corp (NYSE:PH) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $3.32 Billion

Brokerages expect Parker-Hannifin Corp (NYSE:PH) to announce $3.32 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for Parker-Hannifin’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $3.35 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $3.30 billion. Parker-Hannifin reported sales of $3.48 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 4.6%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, November 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Parker-Hannifin will report full year sales of $14.08 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $14.02 billion to $14.15 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $14.38 billion, with estimates ranging from $13.98 billion to $14.59 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Parker-Hannifin.

Get Parker-Hannifin alerts:

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The industrial products company reported $3.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.09 by $0.22. Parker-Hannifin had a return on equity of 26.11% and a net margin of 10.56%. The business had revenue of $3.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.69 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.22 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis.

PH has been the subject of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Parker-Hannifin from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $186.00 to $169.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Parker-Hannifin from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $178.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Parker-Hannifin from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $180.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Parker-Hannifin from $164.00 to $176.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Bank of America downgraded Parker-Hannifin from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $176.55.

Shares of PH traded up $2.74 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $164.56. The company had a trading volume of 175,392 shares, compared to its average volume of 886,887. Parker-Hannifin has a 1-year low of $140.82 and a 1-year high of $193.19. The stock has a market cap of $20.22 billion, a PE ratio of 13.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.53. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $168.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $170.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 28th will be given a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 27th. Parker-Hannifin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.70%.

In other news, VP Robert W. Malone sold 336 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.76, for a total value of $52,671.36. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 24,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,802,997.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.12% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PH. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in Parker-Hannifin during the first quarter worth $309,000. Novare Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Parker-Hannifin by 3.2% during the first quarter. Novare Capital Management LLC now owns 3,527 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $605,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Teza Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Parker-Hannifin during the first quarter worth $702,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in Parker-Hannifin by 87.4% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 158,829 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,188,000 after purchasing an additional 74,060 shares in the last quarter. Finally, O Shares Investment Advisers LLC boosted its position in Parker-Hannifin by 3.0% during the first quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC now owns 3,836 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $658,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. 81.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Parker-Hannifin Company Profile

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment provides static and dynamic sealing devices; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to monitor and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors, which control, transmit, and contain fluid; hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of industrial and mobile machinery and equipment; and critical flow components for process instrumentation, healthcare, and ultra-high-purity applications, as well as components for use in refrigeration and air conditioning systems, and in fluid control applications for processing, fuel dispensing, beverage dispensing, and mobile emissions.

See Also: 52-Week High/Low

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Parker-Hannifin (PH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Parker-Hannifin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Parker-Hannifin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.