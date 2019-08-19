Zacks: Analysts Expect Mallinckrodt PLC (NYSE:MNK) Will Post Earnings of $2.02 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that Mallinckrodt PLC (NYSE:MNK) will report $2.02 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Eight analysts have made estimates for Mallinckrodt’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $2.20 and the lowest is $1.90. Mallinckrodt posted earnings per share of $2.10 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 3.8%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Mallinckrodt will report full year earnings of $8.41 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.92 to $8.61. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $7.48 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.55 to $8.51. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Mallinckrodt.

Mallinckrodt (NYSE:MNK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $2.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.10 by $0.43. The firm had revenue of $823.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $817.55 million. Mallinckrodt had a positive return on equity of 18.96% and a negative net margin of 111.46%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.16 EPS.

MNK has been the topic of several recent research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $18.00 price target on Mallinckrodt and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on Mallinckrodt from $15.00 to $10.00 and set a “reduce” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on Mallinckrodt from $22.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price objective on Mallinckrodt from $25.00 to $11.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. Finally, SunTrust Banks lowered their price objective on Mallinckrodt to $7.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.44.

Shares of Mallinckrodt stock traded up $0.43 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $4.51. The company had a trading volume of 63,178 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,764,887. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $343.60 million, a P/E ratio of 0.56, a P/E/G ratio of 0.04 and a beta of 2.29. The company has a 50 day moving average of $7.16 and a 200 day moving average of $14.94. Mallinckrodt has a 52-week low of $3.85 and a 52-week high of $36.65.

In other news, CFO Bryan M. Reasons acquired 5,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 7th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $8.96 per share, for a total transaction of $48,384.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 17,979 shares in the company, valued at approximately $161,091.84. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in MNK. Luminus Management LLC bought a new stake in Mallinckrodt in the second quarter worth about $3,144,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new position in Mallinckrodt during the second quarter valued at approximately $3,533,000. United Services Automobile Association increased its holdings in Mallinckrodt by 6.0% during the second quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 146,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,343,000 after buying an additional 8,246 shares during the period. Anderson Fisher LLC increased its holdings in Mallinckrodt by 114.9% during the second quarter. Anderson Fisher LLC now owns 11,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 6,073 shares during the period. Finally, Clear Creek Financial Management LLC purchased a new position in Mallinckrodt during the second quarter valued at approximately $209,000.

Mallinckrodt Company Profile

Mallinckrodt plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes specialty pharmaceutical products and therapies in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Specialty Brands, and Specialty Generics and Amitiza.

