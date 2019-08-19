Zacks: Analysts Expect Kimberly Clark Corp (NYSE:KMB) to Post $1.79 Earnings Per Share

Analysts predict that Kimberly Clark Corp (NYSE:KMB) will post $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Kimberly Clark’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.75 and the highest is $1.87. Kimberly Clark reported earnings per share of $1.71 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.7%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Kimberly Clark will report full-year earnings of $6.80 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.76 to $6.84. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $7.17 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.01 to $7.23. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Kimberly Clark.

Kimberly Clark (NYSE:KMB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The company reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $4.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.60 billion. Kimberly Clark had a net margin of 9.80% and a return on equity of 27,094.12%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.59 EPS.

KMB has been the topic of several recent research reports. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Kimberly Clark from $102.00 to $116.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Kimberly Clark from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $141.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $143.00 price objective (up from $135.00) on shares of Kimberly Clark in a report on Wednesday, June 19th. Deutsche Bank upped their price objective on shares of Kimberly Clark from $113.00 to $122.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, June 17th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Kimberly Clark in a report on Sunday, July 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Kimberly Clark presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $129.67.

In other news, insider Aaron Powell sold 3,964 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.95, for a total value of $546,833.80. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $797,351. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Kimberly K. Underhill sold 23,785 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.05, for a total transaction of $3,117,024.25. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 51,307 shares in the company, valued at $6,723,782.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 49,433 shares of company stock worth $6,599,379. Insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. QCI Asset Management Inc. NY increased its position in shares of Kimberly Clark by 4.9% in the second quarter. QCI Asset Management Inc. NY now owns 1,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Kimberly Clark by 25.6% in the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 368 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Kimberly Clark by 3.4% in the second quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC now owns 2,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $304,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC grew its holdings in shares of Kimberly Clark by 1.9% in the second quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 4,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $551,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Kimberly Clark by 0.7% in the second quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 11,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,509,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. 71.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:KMB traded up $1.41 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $142.13. The company had a trading volume of 25,820 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,735,845. The stock has a market cap of $47.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.51, a P/E/G ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 0.56. Kimberly Clark has a 52-week low of $100.32 and a 52-week high of $141.71. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 134.02. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $136.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $127.56.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 6th will be issued a dividend of $1.03 per share. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.90%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 5th. Kimberly Clark’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.33%.

Kimberly Clark Company Profile

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care, consumer tissue, and professional products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Poise, and other brand names.

