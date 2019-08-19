Zacks: Analysts Anticipate On Deck Capital Inc (NYSE:ONDK) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $106.69 Million

Wall Street brokerages predict that On Deck Capital Inc (NYSE:ONDK) will post $106.69 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for On Deck Capital’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $95.75 million and the highest is $111.21 million. On Deck Capital posted sales of $103.00 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 3.6%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, November 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that On Deck Capital will report full-year sales of $433.85 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $391.97 million to $446.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $464.31 million, with estimates ranging from $426.74 million to $483.99 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow On Deck Capital.

Get On Deck Capital alerts:

On Deck Capital (NYSE:ONDK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 29th. The credit services provider reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.01. On Deck Capital had a net margin of 7.85% and a return on equity of 10.90%. The business had revenue of $110.25 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $110.11 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.13 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

ONDK has been the topic of several research reports. BTIG Research raised On Deck Capital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.25 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. ValuEngine downgraded On Deck Capital from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Stephens set a $6.00 price target on On Deck Capital and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded On Deck Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Maxim Group reissued a “hold” rating on shares of On Deck Capital in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.63.

Shares of On Deck Capital stock traded up $0.06 on Wednesday, reaching $3.32. 312,500 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 609,355. On Deck Capital has a 1-year low of $2.88 and a 1-year high of $9.23. The company has a market cap of $238.82 million, a P/E ratio of 7.72 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65, a current ratio of 15.81 and a quick ratio of 15.81. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $3.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.88.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Quantamental Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of On Deck Capital during the second quarter valued at $28,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of On Deck Capital by 66.7% in the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 5,500 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares during the period. Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC acquired a new position in shares of On Deck Capital in the 2nd quarter valued at $42,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of On Deck Capital in the 1st quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in shares of On Deck Capital in the 2nd quarter valued at $46,000. 71.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About On Deck Capital

On Deck Capital, Inc operates an online platform for small business lending in the United States, Canada, and Australia. It offers term loans and lines of credit. The company also provides technology and services platform that facilitates online lending to small business customers for banks. It distributes its products through direct marketing channel, strategic partners, and funding advisors.

Featured Story: What does a neutral rating on stocks mean?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on On Deck Capital (ONDK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for On Deck Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for On Deck Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.