Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Kraft Heinz Co (NASDAQ:KHC) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $6.17 Billion

Equities research analysts expect Kraft Heinz Co (NASDAQ:KHC) to announce sales of $6.17 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for Kraft Heinz’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $6.11 billion to $6.22 billion. Kraft Heinz posted sales of $6.38 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 3.3%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, November 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Kraft Heinz will report full-year sales of $25.50 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $25.12 billion to $26.05 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $25.63 billion, with estimates ranging from $25.09 billion to $26.16 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Kraft Heinz.

Get Kraft Heinz alerts:

Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.03. Kraft Heinz had a positive return on equity of 6.06% and a negative net margin of 43.40%. The company had revenue of $5.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.07 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.90 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

KHC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Co set a $29.00 target price on Kraft Heinz and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Guggenheim cut Kraft Heinz from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $29.00 to $25.00 in a report on Friday, August 9th. Piper Jaffray Companies raised Kraft Heinz from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $31.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, May 31st. Credit Suisse Group set a $26.00 target price on Kraft Heinz and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Bank of America set a $32.00 target price on Kraft Heinz and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Kraft Heinz presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.45.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KHC. Magellan Asset Management Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Kraft Heinz by 12.2% in the 1st quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 37,093,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,211,094,000 after purchasing an additional 4,046,115 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kraft Heinz in the 2nd quarter valued at $81,466,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Kraft Heinz by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 38,743,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,202,590,000 after purchasing an additional 1,884,480 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Kraft Heinz in the 2nd quarter valued at $36,909,000. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kraft Heinz in the 2nd quarter valued at $35,839,000. 55.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:KHC traded up $0.30 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $25.71. 6,873,904 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,369,984. Kraft Heinz has a one year low of $24.89 and a one year high of $61.68. The company has a market capitalization of $30.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.74. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $30.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 21st will be paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 20th. Kraft Heinz’s payout ratio is presently 45.33%.

Kraft Heinz Company Profile

The Kraft Heinz Company manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy products, meals, meats, refreshment beverages, coffee, and other grocery products. The company offers its products under the Kraft, Oscar Mayer, Heinz, Philadelphia, Lunchables, Velveeta, Planters, Maxwell House, Capri Sun, Ore-Ida, Kool-Aid, Jell-O, Cracker Barrel, P'Tit Cheese, Tassimo, Classico, Plasmon, Pudliszki, Honig, HP, Benedicta, ABC, Master, Quero, Golden Circle, Wattie's, Glucon D, and Complan names.

Further Reading: How does the Federal Reserve determine interest rates?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Kraft Heinz (KHC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Kraft Heinz Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kraft Heinz and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.