Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Interface, Inc. (NASDAQ:TILE) to Post $0.42 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Interface, Inc. (NASDAQ:TILE) to announce $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Interface’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.41 to $0.42. Interface reported earnings per share of $0.41 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.4%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, October 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Interface will report full year earnings of $1.52 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.50 to $1.53. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $1.74 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.64 to $1.85. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Interface.

Interface (NASDAQ:TILE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The textile maker reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.02. Interface had a net margin of 3.90% and a return on equity of 24.81%. The firm had revenue of $357.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $358.37 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.42 earnings per share. Interface’s revenue was up 26.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on TILE. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Interface from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. ValuEngine cut shares of Interface from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. BidaskClub cut shares of Interface from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, SunTrust Banks set a $17.00 price target on shares of Interface and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.33.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TILE. Texas Permanent School Fund lifted its position in shares of Interface by 3.6% during the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 40,368 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $618,000 after purchasing an additional 1,419 shares in the last quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Interface during the first quarter worth $164,000. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Interface by 15.8% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,788,403 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $39,735,000 after purchasing an additional 379,771 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in shares of Interface by 76.0% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 364,419 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $5,190,000 after purchasing an additional 157,319 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Interface during the fourth quarter worth $19,838,000. 90.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TILE stock traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $11.07. 482,300 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 367,159. The company has a market capitalization of $664.06 million, a P/E ratio of 7.43 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 2.49 and a quick ratio of 1.33. Interface has a fifty-two week low of $10.76 and a fifty-two week high of $24.20. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $14.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.65.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 9th will be given a dividend of $0.065 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 8th. This represents a $0.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.35%. Interface’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.45%.

Interface Company Profile

Interface, Inc, a modular flooring company, designs, produces, and sells modular carpet products primarily in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers modular carpets under the Interface and FLOR names; carpet tiles under the GlasBacRE name for use in commercial interiors, including offices, healthcare facilities, airports, educational and other institutions, hospitality spaces, and retail facilities, as well as residential interiors; modular resilient flooring products; rubber flooring under the norament and noraplan brands; and luxury vinyl tile products.

