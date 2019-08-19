Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Community Healthcare Trust Inc (NYSE:CHCT) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $15.44 Million

Wall Street analysts expect that Community Healthcare Trust Inc (NYSE:CHCT) will report $15.44 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Community Healthcare Trust’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $14.87 million and the highest is $16.39 million. Community Healthcare Trust posted sales of $12.61 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 22.4%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Community Healthcare Trust will report full year sales of $59.73 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $57.60 million to $62.88 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $71.03 million, with estimates ranging from $60.94 million to $80.10 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Community Healthcare Trust.

Community Healthcare Trust (NYSE:CHCT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.32). The firm had revenue of $14.32 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.50 million. Community Healthcare Trust had a return on equity of 1.32% and a net margin of 6.91%.

CHCT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Janney Montgomery Scott lowered shares of Community Healthcare Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Community Healthcare Trust in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $41.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Community Healthcare Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.01.

In related news, Director Horn R. Lawrence Van sold 4,053 shares of Community Healthcare Trust stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.74, for a total transaction of $152,960.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $733,627.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 5.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Community Healthcare Trust by 2.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,034,010 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $119,570,000 after buying an additional 75,936 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Community Healthcare Trust by 116.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,209,056 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $87,059,000 after purchasing an additional 1,190,028 shares in the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Community Healthcare Trust during the 1st quarter worth about $28,926,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Community Healthcare Trust by 38.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 511,814 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $20,171,000 after purchasing an additional 140,879 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Community Healthcare Trust by 22.7% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 480,235 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $18,926,000 after purchasing an additional 88,938 shares in the last quarter. 86.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Community Healthcare Trust stock traded up $0.16 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $43.36. The stock had a trading volume of 160,233 shares, compared to its average volume of 124,417. The firm has a market cap of $830.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.27 and a beta of 0.73. Community Healthcare Trust has a 12 month low of $27.54 and a 12 month high of $43.89. The business’s 50-day moving average is $41.48 and its 200 day moving average is $37.44.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Investors of record on Friday, August 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.412 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $1.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.80%. Community Healthcare Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 103.77%.

Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated is a real estate investment trust that focuses on owning income-producing real estate properties associated primarily with the delivery of outpatient healthcare services in non-urban markets throughout the United States. The Company had investments of approximately $478.4 million in 105 real estate properties as of March 31, 2019, located in 29 states, totaling approximately 2.3 million square feet.

