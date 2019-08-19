YY (NASDAQ:YY) Stock Price Up 5.9%

Shares of YY Inc (NASDAQ:YY) rose 5.9% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $58.20 and last traded at $57.81, approximately 1,760,210 shares were traded during mid-day trading. An increase of 54% from the average daily volume of 1,144,399 shares. The stock had previously closed at $54.60.

YY has been the subject of a number of research reports. BidaskClub downgraded shares of YY from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Nomura raised shares of YY from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $81.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of YY from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 11th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of YY in a research note on Monday, August 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $76.10 price target for the company. Finally, Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 price target (down from $106.00) on shares of YY in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $89.01.

The firm has a market cap of $3.45 billion, a PE ratio of 8.11, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a quick ratio of 2.75, a current ratio of 2.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $62.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $72.38.

YY (NASDAQ:YY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 13th. The information services provider reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $917.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $878.97 million. YY had a return on equity of 10.92% and a net margin of 22.75%. YY’s revenue for the quarter was up 60.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.03 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that YY Inc will post 3.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new position in YY in the second quarter worth approximately $2,246,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its position in YY by 214.2% in the second quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 377 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 257 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in YY by 73.3% in the second quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 336,951 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $23,482,000 after acquiring an additional 142,549 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. raised its position in YY by 17.9% in the second quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 303,148 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $21,126,000 after acquiring an additional 46,060 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new position in YY in the second quarter worth approximately $4,690,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.10% of the company’s stock.

About YY (NASDAQ:YY)

YY Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the live streaming business in the People's Republic of China. The company operates YY Live platform, an online music and entertainment live streaming service; Huya platform, a live streaming platform, including online games, console games, mobile games, entertainments, sports, etc.; and Bigo, a leading short-form video social platform.

