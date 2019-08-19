Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc Takes $430,000 Position in Janus Henderson Group PLC (NYSE:JHG)

Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc purchased a new position in Janus Henderson Group PLC (NYSE:JHG) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 20,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $430,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Silchester International Investors LLP lifted its stake in Janus Henderson Group by 6.9% in the second quarter. Silchester International Investors LLP now owns 18,164,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $388,719,000 after acquiring an additional 1,168,347 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Janus Henderson Group by 37.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,985,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $399,310,000 after acquiring an additional 4,324,823 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Janus Henderson Group by 9.9% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,518,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,893,000 after acquiring an additional 315,866 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Janus Henderson Group by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,446,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,981,000 after acquiring an additional 68,425 shares during the period. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its stake in Janus Henderson Group by 227.0% in the second quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 514,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,005,000 after acquiring an additional 357,021 shares during the period. 64.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:JHG traded up $0.26 on Monday, hitting $18.42. 11,298 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,382,823. Janus Henderson Group PLC has a 52 week low of $17.68 and a 52 week high of $28.87. The company has a quick ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 2.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.77. The company has a market cap of $3.48 billion, a PE ratio of 6.70, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.22.

Janus Henderson Group (NYSE:JHG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.66 by ($0.05). Janus Henderson Group had a net margin of 19.32% and a return on equity of 9.97%. The company had revenue of $525.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $539.37 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.74 earnings per share. Janus Henderson Group’s revenue was down 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Janus Henderson Group PLC will post 2.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 9th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.82%. Janus Henderson Group’s payout ratio is presently 52.55%.

JHG has been the subject of a number of research reports. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Janus Henderson Group from $25.50 to $23.55 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Janus Henderson Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $36.56 to $35.11 in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Gabelli reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Janus Henderson Group in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Macquarie downgraded Janus Henderson Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Janus Henderson Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Janus Henderson Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.85.

Janus Henderson Group plc is an asset management holding entity. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides services to institutional, retail clients, and high net worth clients. It manages separate client-focused equity and fixed income portfolios. The firm also manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds for its clients.

