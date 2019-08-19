Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc Sells 1,500 Shares of Veeva Systems Inc (NYSE:VEEV)

Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc lowered its stake in shares of Veeva Systems Inc (NYSE:VEEV) by 40.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,200 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,500 shares during the quarter. Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc’s holdings in Veeva Systems were worth $357,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Veeva Systems by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,538,880 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $956,382,000 after acquiring an additional 547,246 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in Veeva Systems by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,269,463 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $795,344,000 after acquiring an additional 342,948 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Veeva Systems by 82.1% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 605,422 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $76,804,000 after acquiring an additional 272,909 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its position in Veeva Systems by 370.4% in the 1st quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 247,460 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,392,000 after acquiring an additional 194,856 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in Veeva Systems by 48.2% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 566,771 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $71,899,000 after acquiring an additional 184,296 shares during the last quarter. 75.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of VEEV stock traded down $1.20 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $159.14. The stock had a trading volume of 503,012 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,316,943. Veeva Systems Inc has a 12-month low of $79.26 and a 12-month high of $176.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 128.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.01 and a beta of 1.39. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $166.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $142.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 3.73 and a quick ratio of 3.73.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 29th. The technology company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $244.75 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $238.69 million. Veeva Systems had a return on equity of 17.61% and a net margin of 28.41%. Veeva Systems’s quarterly revenue was up 25.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.33 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Veeva Systems Inc will post 1.6 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have commented on VEEV shares. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Veeva Systems from $133.00 to $172.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. DA Davidson upped their price objective on Veeva Systems to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. ValuEngine downgraded Veeva Systems from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Veeva Systems from $103.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut Veeva Systems from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $126.00 to $144.00 in a report on Friday, May 24th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $149.94.

In related news, CMO Eleni Nitsa Zuppas sold 235 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.47, for a total transaction of $38,415.45. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 12,733 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,081,463.51. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Timothy S. Cabral sold 42,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.50, for a total value of $6,693,750.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 22,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,543,750. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 78,839 shares of company stock valued at $12,607,413 over the last 90 days. 14.38% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of multichannel customer relationship management applications, data solutions, and master data management solutions; and Veeva Vault, a cloud-based enterprise content and data management applications for managing commercial functions, including medical, sales, and marketing, as well as research and development functions, such as clinical, regulatory, quality, and safety.

