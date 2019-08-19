Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc Makes New Investment in Designer Brands Inc (NYSE:DBI)

Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc purchased a new position in Designer Brands Inc (NYSE:DBI) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 10,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $197,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of DBI. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. purchased a new position in shares of Designer Brands in the second quarter worth about $9,236,000. CWM LLC purchased a new position in shares of Designer Brands in the second quarter worth about $9,144,000. Skylands Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Designer Brands in the second quarter worth about $5,542,000. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Designer Brands in the second quarter worth about $5,295,000. Finally, Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of Designer Brands in the first quarter worth about $5,915,000. 82.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DBI stock traded up $0.16 during trading on Monday, hitting $15.09. 42,598 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,413,485. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $17.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.14, a PEG ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.21. Designer Brands Inc has a 1 year low of $14.09 and a 1 year high of $34.63.

Designer Brands (NYSE:DBI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 30th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.43. The company had revenue of $878.52 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $874.97 million. Designer Brands had a positive return on equity of 15.85% and a negative net margin of 0.41%. Designer Brands’s quarterly revenue was up 23.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.39 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Designer Brands Inc will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Designer Brands news, Director Harvey L. Sonnenberg sold 7,924 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.29, for a total value of $144,929.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Joanne Zaiac sold 3,688 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.14, for a total value of $70,588.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 81,612 shares of company stock worth $1,536,418. 17.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on DBI shares. ValuEngine cut Designer Brands from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. Wedbush reduced their price target on Designer Brands from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. TheStreet cut Designer Brands from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut Designer Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reduced their price target on Designer Brands from $25.00 to $24.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.00.

Designer Brands Profile

Designer Brands Inc designs, producers, and retails footwear and accessories for women, men, and kids primarily in North America. It operates through three segments: The U.S. Retail, the Canada Retail, and the Brand Portfolio. The company also provides handbags, hosiery, jewelry, and other accessories.

