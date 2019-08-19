Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc Lowers Stock Position in NXP Semiconductors NV (NASDAQ:NXPI)

Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc lowered its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors NV (NASDAQ:NXPI) by 34.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,100 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after selling 1,600 shares during the quarter. Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc’s holdings in NXP Semiconductors were worth $303,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in NXP Semiconductors by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 13,058 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $956,000 after acquiring an additional 697 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in NXP Semiconductors by 14.8% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,845,502 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $134,797,000 after buying an additional 238,164 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new stake in NXP Semiconductors during the first quarter worth about $372,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in NXP Semiconductors by 17.6% during the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 45,980 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $4,064,000 after buying an additional 6,880 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pennsylvania Trust Co grew its stake in NXP Semiconductors by 18.6% during the first quarter. Pennsylvania Trust Co now owns 18,760 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $1,658,000 after buying an additional 2,940 shares during the last quarter. 75.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Chairman Peter L. Bonfield sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.36, for a total transaction of $983,600.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 24,404 shares in the company, valued at $2,400,377.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of NXP Semiconductors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 27th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price objective (up from $105.00) on shares of NXP Semiconductors in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. ValuEngine cut shares of NXP Semiconductors from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $114.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Evercore ISI raised shares of NXP Semiconductors from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $110.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Monday, July 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $105.00.

Shares of NXPI stock traded up $0.33 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $103.89. 145,772 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,805,024. NXP Semiconductors NV has a fifty-two week low of $67.62 and a fifty-two week high of $108.51. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $99.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $95.88. The company has a market cap of $32.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.44.

NXP Semiconductors Profile

NXP Semiconductors N.V., a semiconductor company, provides high performance mixed signal solutions for radio frequency (RF), analog, power management, interface, security, and digital processing products worldwide. The company offers products for audio and visual head-end unit applications, such as single-chip radio solutions, multi-standard radios, audio amplifiers and power analog products, and i.MX applications processors; in-vehicle networking products; two-way secure entry products; various sensors and microcontrollers; power management solutions; battery cell controllers; and solutions for radar, vision, vehicle-to-vehicle, and vehicle-to-infrastructure systems.

