Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc Lowers Holdings in ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN)

Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc cut its holdings in ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN) by 34.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,400 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,250 shares during the period. Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc’s holdings in ManpowerGroup were worth $232,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of MAN. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in ManpowerGroup by 4,521.4% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,403,200 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $116,031,000 after purchasing an additional 1,372,837 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of ManpowerGroup by 171.5% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 590,329 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $48,815,000 after acquiring an additional 372,917 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its holdings in shares of ManpowerGroup by 62.9% during the 1st quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 343,720 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,424,000 after acquiring an additional 132,752 shares in the last quarter. Andra AP fonden purchased a new stake in shares of ManpowerGroup during the 1st quarter worth approximately $9,708,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of ManpowerGroup by 28.1% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 369,884 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $30,586,000 after acquiring an additional 81,062 shares in the last quarter. 91.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America decreased their price objective on ManpowerGroup from $100.00 to $96.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on ManpowerGroup from $114.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 22nd. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on ManpowerGroup to $93.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Credit Suisse Group cut ManpowerGroup from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $88.00 to $83.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on ManpowerGroup from $96.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $93.30.

NYSE:MAN traded up $1.36 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $86.31. 59,197 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 516,420. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $90.94 and its 200-day moving average is $88.42. ManpowerGroup Inc. has a 12-month low of $61.57 and a 12-month high of $97.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.64, a P/E/G ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

ManpowerGroup (NYSE:MAN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 19th. The business services provider reported $2.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.99 by $0.06. ManpowerGroup had a return on equity of 19.19% and a net margin of 2.34%. The company had revenue of $5.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.41 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.35 EPS. ManpowerGroup’s quarterly revenue was down 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that ManpowerGroup Inc. will post 7.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ManpowerGroup announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Friday, August 2nd that authorizes the company to buyback 6,000,000 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the business services provider to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

About ManpowerGroup

ManpowerGroup Inc provides workforce solutions and services in the Americas, Southern Europe, Northern Europe, and the Asia Pacific Middle East region. The company offers recruitment services, including permanent, temporary, and contract recruitment of professionals, as well as administrative and industrial positions under the Manpower and Experis brands.

