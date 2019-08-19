Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc Buys New Shares in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC)

Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc bought a new stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 2,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $209,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sompo Japan Nipponkoa Asset Management CO. LTD. raised its holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 1.7% during the second quarter. Sompo Japan Nipponkoa Asset Management CO. LTD. now owns 11,680 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,165,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank raised its holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 4.4% during the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 125,881 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,734,000 after buying an additional 5,273 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 194,916 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $19,443,000 after acquiring an additional 5,609 shares in the last quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 14.2% in the 2nd quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC now owns 8,051 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $803,000 after acquiring an additional 1,004 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 2,385.7% in the 2nd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 348 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 334 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.29% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on MMC shares. ValuEngine lowered shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $101.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 17th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $100.00 to $99.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $98.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Marsh & McLennan Companies presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $98.50.

Shares of NYSE MMC traded up $0.91 during trading on Monday, hitting $98.69. The stock had a trading volume of 477,941 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,610,398. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $74.30 and a 12 month high of $103.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The company has a market capitalization of $48.94 billion, a PE ratio of 22.69, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.77. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $100.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $95.68.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $4.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.27 billion. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a net margin of 9.45% and a return on equity of 29.72%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.10 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 4.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Company Profile

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc, a professional services company, provides advice and solutions to clients in the areas of risk, strategy, and people worldwide. It operates in two segments, Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment offers risk management services, such as risk advice, risk transfer, and risk control and mitigation solutions, as well as insurance, reinsurance broking, catastrophe and financial modeling, and related advisory services; and insurance program management services.

