Yolo Leisure and Technology (LON:YOLO) Stock Price Down 1%

Yolo Leisure and Technology PLC (LON:YOLO)’s stock price fell 1% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 3.02 ($0.04) and last traded at GBX 3.02 ($0.04), 19,874 shares changed hands during trading. A decline of 99% from the average session volume of 1,600,000 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 3.05 ($0.04).

The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 3.26 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 3.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.59 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.27.

Yolo Leisure and Technology Company Profile (LON:YOLO)

Yolo Leisure and Technology plc, an investment company, focuses on investing in the technology, travel, leisure, and media sectors. The company offers various end-to-end technology services eco-system, including a range of multi-platform TV and video distribution products, such as low latency online simulcasts of TV channels, real-time sports highlights clipping, broadcaster catch-up services, social video syndication, and subscriber management services to broadcasters and rights owners.

Featured Article: No Load Funds

Receive News & Ratings for Yolo Leisure and Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yolo Leisure and Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.