Yara International ASA (OTCMKTS:YARIY) Receives $27.00 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Yara International ASA (OTCMKTS:YARIY) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $27.00.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on YARIY. ValuEngine upgraded Yara International ASA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Yara International ASA from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Sunday, June 16th. Zacks Investment Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target on shares of Yara International ASA in a report on Sunday, June 30th. Finally, Nordea Equity Research cut Yara International ASA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 20th.

OTCMKTS:YARIY traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $20.39. The company had a trading volume of 15,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,743. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company has a 50-day moving average of $23.05 and a 200 day moving average of $21.80. The company has a market cap of $11.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.27 and a beta of 0.93. Yara International ASA has a 1 year low of $18.45 and a 1 year high of $24.71.

Yara International ASA (OTCMKTS:YARIY) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 16th. The basic materials company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $3.40 billion during the quarter. Yara International ASA had a return on equity of 7.56% and a net margin of 4.27%. On average, analysts forecast that Yara International ASA will post 1.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Yara International ASA Company Profile

Yara International ASA provides environmental and industrial solutions in Norway and internationally. It operates through three segments: Crop Nutrition, Industrial, and Production. The Crop Nutrition segment offers nitrogen-based fertilizers, including urea, urea ammonium nitrate, calcium ammonium nitrate, ammonium nitrate, calcium nitrate, and compound fertilizers that contain plant nutrients, such as nitrogen, phosphorus, and potassium, as well as foliar and fertigation solutions through micronutrients.

