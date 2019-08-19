Xerox Corp (NYSE:XRX) Stock Holdings Increased by Freestone Capital Holdings LLC

Freestone Capital Holdings LLC increased its holdings in Xerox Corp (NYSE:XRX) by 122.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 260,530 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 143,382 shares during the quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC owned 0.12% of Xerox worth $9,225,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in XRX. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its holdings in shares of Xerox by 68.6% in the 2nd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 2,543,039 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $90,051,000 after purchasing an additional 1,034,734 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Xerox by 358.3% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,250,108 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $39,979,000 after acquiring an additional 977,310 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Xerox by 19.1% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,038,170 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $79,772,000 after acquiring an additional 647,882 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its holdings in shares of Xerox by 834.9% during the second quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 631,888 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $22,374,000 after acquiring an additional 564,298 shares during the period. Finally, LSV Asset Management raised its holdings in shares of Xerox by 7.2% during the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 7,317,663 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $234,018,000 after acquiring an additional 493,367 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.89% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on XRX shares. ValuEngine lowered shares of Xerox from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Xerox from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $31.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.67.

Xerox stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $28.58. The company had a trading volume of 28,163 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,585,930. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.26 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $33.20 and its 200-day moving average is $32.50. Xerox Corp has a fifty-two week low of $18.58 and a fifty-two week high of $36.58.

Xerox (NYSE:XRX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The information technology services provider reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.30 billion. Xerox had a net margin of 5.76% and a return on equity of 18.78%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.80 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Xerox Corp will post 3.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 27th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.50%. Xerox’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.90%.

About Xerox

Xerox Corporation designs, develops, and sells document management systems and solutions worldwide. It offers intelligent workplace services, including managed print services; digitization services; and digital solutions, such as workflow automation, personalization and communication software, and content management.

