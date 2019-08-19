Wowbit One Day Volume Reaches $188,719.00 (WWB)

Wowbit (CURRENCY:WWB) traded 5.6% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on August 19th. Over the last seven days, Wowbit has traded down 0.7% against the US dollar. One Wowbit token can now be purchased for $0.0106 or 0.00000097 BTC on exchanges. Wowbit has a market capitalization of $2.93 million and approximately $188,719.00 worth of Wowbit was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Phoenix (PHX) traded 16.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0190 or 0.00000299 BTC.

Red Pulse Phoenix (PHX) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0065 or 0.00000060 BTC.

ZCore (ZCR) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0850 or 0.00000780 BTC.

Bridge Protocol (BRDG) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000005 BTC.

QYNO (QNO) traded up 1,228.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0054 or 0.00000050 BTC.

CARDbuyers (BCARD) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Wowbit Token Profile

WWB is a token. Wowbit’s total supply is 1,111,111,111 tokens and its circulating supply is 277,777,778 tokens. The official website for Wowbit is wowoonet.com . Wowbit’s official message board is wowoonet.com/news.html

Wowbit Token Trading

Wowbit can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bit-Z. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wowbit directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wowbit should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Wowbit using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

