Woodward, Inc.Common Stock (NASDAQ:WWD) Vice Chairman Sells $1,064,500.00 in Stock

Woodward, Inc.Common Stock (NASDAQ:WWD) Vice Chairman Robert F. Weber, Jr. sold 10,000 shares of Woodward, Inc.Common Stock stock in a transaction on Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.45, for a total value of $1,064,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 36,553 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,891,066.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Shares of WWD traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $106.42. The stock had a trading volume of 258,586 shares, compared to its average volume of 441,979. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 1.19. Woodward, Inc.Common Stock has a 12 month low of $68.40 and a 12 month high of $119.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.58 billion, a PE ratio of 27.64, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.34. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $112.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $104.49.

Woodward, Inc.Common Stock (NASDAQ:WWD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The technology company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.13. Woodward, Inc.Common Stock had a return on equity of 19.79% and a net margin of 9.27%. The company had revenue of $752.01 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $699.59 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.12 earnings per share. Woodward, Inc.Common Stock’s revenue was up 27.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Woodward, Inc.Common Stock will post 4.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 20th will be issued a $0.162 dividend. This represents a $0.65 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 19th. Woodward, Inc.Common Stock’s payout ratio is currently 16.88%.

A number of research firms have commented on WWD. Barrington Research set a $110.00 target price on Woodward, Inc.Common Stock and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. BidaskClub lowered Woodward, Inc.Common Stock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. SunTrust Banks reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $110.00 target price (down previously from $118.00) on shares of Woodward, Inc.Common Stock in a report on Friday, June 14th. Wood & Company reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Woodward, Inc.Common Stock in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Woodward, Inc.Common Stock from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $103.40.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of WWD. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its position in Woodward, Inc.Common Stock by 1.1% during the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 40,574 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,591,000 after purchasing an additional 453 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Woodward, Inc.Common Stock during the first quarter valued at $275,000. FIL Ltd lifted its position in Woodward, Inc.Common Stock by 202.3% during the first quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 298,388 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,314,000 after purchasing an additional 199,667 shares in the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board lifted its position in Woodward, Inc.Common Stock by 12.8% during the first quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 174,850 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $16,592,000 after purchasing an additional 19,850 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pier Capital LLC purchased a new position in Woodward, Inc.Common Stock during the first quarter valued at $7,138,000. 73.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Woodward, Inc designs, manufactures, and services control solutions for the aerospace and industrial markets worldwide. The company's Aerospace segment offers fuel pumps, metering units, actuators, air valves, specialty valves, fuel nozzles, and thrust reverser actuation systems for turbine engines and nacelles; and flight deck controls, actuators, servo controls, motors, and sensors for aircraft that are used on commercial and private aircraft and rotorcraft, as well as on military fixed-wing aircraft and rotorcraft, guided weapons, and other defense systems.

