Wisewaygroupltd (ASX:WWG) Trading Down 9.1%

Wisewaygroupltd (ASX:WWG)’s share price traded down 9.1% on Monday . The stock traded as low as A$0.20 ($0.14) and last traded at A$0.20 ($0.14), 50,000 shares were traded during trading. The stock had previously closed at A$0.22 ($0.16).

The stock has a market cap of $24.22 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.00. The business has a fifty day moving average price of A$0.22.

In other news, insider Roger Tong purchased 480,257 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of A$0.20 ($0.14) per share, for a total transaction of A$96,531.66 ($68,462.17).

Wiseway Group Limited provides integrated logistics services in Australia. It provides outbound cargo services, such as sea and air freight services; inbound cargo services, including general cargo, e-commerce import, bonded warehouse, and customs clearance services; and domestic transport services. The company offers logistic services between Australia and China.

