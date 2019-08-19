WeTrust (TRST) Hits Market Capitalization of $1.53 Million

WeTrust (CURRENCY:TRST) traded up 2.4% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on August 18th. During the last week, WeTrust has traded 18.2% lower against the dollar. One WeTrust token can currently be purchased for about $0.0166 or 0.00000160 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including HitBTC, Livecoin, Liqui and DDEX. WeTrust has a total market cap of $1.53 million and approximately $259.00 worth of WeTrust was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00002749 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $27.98 or 0.00269019 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009652 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $138.16 or 0.01328166 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0709 or 0.00000681 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0180 or 0.00000173 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.48 or 0.00023872 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.94 or 0.00095520 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0452 or 0.00000435 BTC.

WeTrust Token Profile

WeTrust launched on December 7th, 2016. WeTrust’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 92,147,500 tokens. The official message board for WeTrust is medium.com/wetrust-blog . WeTrust’s official Twitter account is @WeTrustPlatform and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for WeTrust is www.wetrust.io . The Reddit community for WeTrust is /r/WeTrustPlatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

WeTrust Token Trading

WeTrust can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Liqui, DDEX, Bancor Network, HitBTC and Livecoin. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as WeTrust directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire WeTrust should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase WeTrust using one of the exchanges listed above.

