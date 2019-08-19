Werner Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:WERN) Stock Holdings Lessened by Pinnacle Associates Ltd.

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. trimmed its stake in Werner Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:WERN) by 8.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 651,085 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 62,682 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. owned 0.93% of Werner Enterprises worth $20,236,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Werner Enterprises by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,276,525 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $155,871,000 after buying an additional 81,429 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in shares of Werner Enterprises by 10.1% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 48,800 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,442,000 after buying an additional 4,478 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Werner Enterprises during the fourth quarter valued at $14,090,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Werner Enterprises by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 527,516 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $15,582,000 after buying an additional 26,459 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Systems of Alabama grew its holdings in shares of Werner Enterprises by 181.0% during the first quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 160,816 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $5,492,000 after buying an additional 103,581 shares during the last quarter. 69.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Buckingham Research boosted their price objective on shares of Werner Enterprises from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Werner Enterprises from $42.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 26th. ValuEngine raised shares of Werner Enterprises from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Werner Enterprises from $29.00 to $28.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Werner Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.55.

NASDAQ WERN traded up $0.53 on Monday, reaching $31.99. 11,398 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 756,033. The firm has a market cap of $2.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.22. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $31.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $32.70. Werner Enterprises, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $27.27 and a fifty-two week high of $40.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 1.98.

Werner Enterprises (NASDAQ:WERN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The transportation company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $627.53 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $634.67 million. Werner Enterprises had a net margin of 7.26% and a return on equity of 15.11%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.61 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Werner Enterprises, Inc. will post 2.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Werner Enterprises

Werner Enterprises, Inc, a transportation and logistics company, engages in transporting truckload shipments of general commodities in interstate and intrastate commerce in the United States, Mexico, Canada, and China. It operates in two segments, Truckload Transportation Services and Werner Logistics.

