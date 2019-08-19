Weekly Research Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Guardant Health (GH)

Guardant Health (NASDAQ: GH) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

8/10/2019 – Guardant Health was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Guardant Health Inc. is a precision oncology company. It focuses on conquer cancer through use of proprietary blood tests, vast data sets and advanced analytics. The company’s Guardant Health Oncology Platform is designed for clinical development, regulatory and reimbursement to drive commercial adoption, improve patient clinical outcomes and lower healthcare costs. It launched multiple liquid biopsy-based tests, Guardant360 and GuardantOMNI, for advanced stage cancer patients, which fuel its development programs for recurrence and early detection, LUNAR-1 and LUNAR-2. Guardant Health Inc. is based in REDWOOD CITY, United States. “

8/7/2019 – Guardant Health had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $90.00 to $135.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

8/7/2019 – Guardant Health was given a new $110.00 price target on by analysts at Cowen Inc. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

8/7/2019 – Guardant Health had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Canaccord Genuity. They now have a $125.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $96.00.

7/24/2019 – Guardant Health was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $105.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Guardant Health Inc. is a precision oncology company. It focuses on conquer cancer through use of proprietary blood tests, vast data sets and advanced analytics. The company’s Guardant Health Oncology Platform is designed for clinical development, regulatory and reimbursement to drive commercial adoption, improve patient clinical outcomes and lower healthcare costs. It launched multiple liquid biopsy-based tests, Guardant360 and GuardantOMNI, for advanced stage cancer patients, which fuel its development programs for recurrence and early detection, LUNAR-1 and LUNAR-2. Guardant Health Inc. is based in REDWOOD CITY, United States. “

7/23/2019 – Guardant Health was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Guardant Health Inc. is a precision oncology company. It focuses on conquer cancer through use of proprietary blood tests, vast data sets and advanced analytics. The company’s Guardant Health Oncology Platform is designed for clinical development, regulatory and reimbursement to drive commercial adoption, improve patient clinical outcomes and lower healthcare costs. It launched multiple liquid biopsy-based tests, Guardant360 and GuardantOMNI, for advanced stage cancer patients, which fuel its development programs for recurrence and early detection, LUNAR-1 and LUNAR-2. Guardant Health Inc. is based in REDWOOD CITY, United States. “

7/18/2019 – Guardant Health was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $103.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Guardant Health Inc. is a precision oncology company. It focuses on conquer cancer through use of proprietary blood tests, vast data sets and advanced analytics. The company’s Guardant Health Oncology Platform is designed for clinical development, regulatory and reimbursement to drive commercial adoption, improve patient clinical outcomes and lower healthcare costs. It launched multiple liquid biopsy-based tests, Guardant360 and GuardantOMNI, for advanced stage cancer patients, which fuel its development programs for recurrence and early detection, LUNAR-1 and LUNAR-2. Guardant Health Inc. is based in REDWOOD CITY, United States. “

NASDAQ:GH traded down $1.96 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $99.56. The company had a trading volume of 23,528 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,008,693. Guardant Health Inc has a 1-year low of $27.04 and a 1-year high of $112.21. The firm has a market cap of $9.20 billion and a PE ratio of -35.56. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $92.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $76.53.

Get Guardant Health Inc alerts:

Guardant Health (NASDAQ:GH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.21. Guardant Health had a negative return on equity of 22.93% and a negative net margin of 60.08%. The company had revenue of $53.98 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.97 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($1.75) earnings per share. Guardant Health’s revenue for the quarter was up 178.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Guardant Health Inc will post -1.27 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Michael J. Wiley sold 53,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.83, for a total value of $5,343,990.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Helmy Eltoukhy sold 426,301 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.58, for a total value of $42,451,053.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 805,758 shares of company stock valued at $80,725,913 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 13.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Advantage Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Guardant Health by 200.0% during the second quarter. Advantage Investment Management LLC now owns 450 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. purchased a new stake in Guardant Health in the 2nd quarter valued at $43,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Guardant Health in the 1st quarter valued at $54,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Guardant Health in the 2nd quarter valued at $62,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new stake in Guardant Health in the 2nd quarter valued at $76,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.55% of the company’s stock.

Guardant Health, Inc, a precision oncology company, provides blood tests, data sets, and analytics in the United States and internationally. The company offers liquid biopsy tests for advanced stage cancer, such as Guardant360, a molecular diagnostic test that measures various cancer-related genes; and GuardantOMNI, a broader gene panel, including genes associated with homologous recombination repair deficiency and biomarkers for immuno-oncology applications.

Read More: What is a growth and income fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Guardant Health Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Guardant Health Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.