Weekly Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Northwest Pipe (NWPX)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Northwest Pipe (NASDAQ: NWPX) in the last few weeks:

8/16/2019 – Northwest Pipe was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

8/9/2019 – Northwest Pipe was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating. They now have a $28.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Northwest Pipe Company manufactures welded steel pipe in two business segments. In its Water Transmission business, they are a supplier of large diameter, high-pressure steel pipe used primarily for water transmission. In its Tubular Products business, they manufacture smaller diameter, electric resistance welded steel pipe for use in a wide range of construction, agricultural, energy and industrial applications. “

8/8/2019 – Northwest Pipe was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

8/6/2019 – Northwest Pipe was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Northwest Pipe Company manufactures welded steel pipe in two business segments. In its Water Transmission business, they are a supplier of large diameter, high-pressure steel pipe used primarily for water transmission. In its Tubular Products business, they manufacture smaller diameter, electric resistance welded steel pipe for use in a wide range of construction, agricultural, energy and industrial applications. “

8/1/2019 – Northwest Pipe was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

Northwest Pipe stock traded down $0.90 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $25.80. The stock had a trading volume of 28,754 shares, compared to its average volume of 36,182. The stock has a market cap of $254.44 million, a P/E ratio of -143.33 and a beta of 0.76. Northwest Pipe has a 12 month low of $16.52 and a 12 month high of $26.95. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $24.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.58.

Northwest Pipe (NASDAQ:NWPX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $69.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $62.00 million. Northwest Pipe had a return on equity of 4.45% and a net margin of 13.68%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Northwest Pipe will post 1.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Summit Global Investments purchased a new stake in shares of Northwest Pipe in the second quarter valued at about $797,000. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Northwest Pipe by 322.4% during the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 18,946 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $488,000 after buying an additional 14,461 shares during the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in Northwest Pipe by 0.6% during the second quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 78,098 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,013,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC purchased a new stake in Northwest Pipe during the second quarter worth about $186,000. Finally, RMB Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Northwest Pipe during the second quarter worth about $614,000. 76.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Northwest Pipe Company manufactures engineered welded steel pipe water systems in North America. It produces large-diameter, high-pressure, and engineered welded steel pipeline systems for use in drinking water infrastructure; and pipes for piling and hydroelectric projects, water and wastewater treatment plants, and other applications, as well as for industrial plant piping systems and structural applications.

