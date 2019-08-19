Weekly Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Northwest Pipe (NWPX)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Northwest Pipe (NASDAQ: NWPX) in the last few weeks:
- 8/16/2019 – Northwest Pipe was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.
- 8/9/2019 – Northwest Pipe was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating. They now have a $28.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Northwest Pipe Company manufactures welded steel pipe in two business segments. In its Water Transmission business, they are a supplier of large diameter, high-pressure steel pipe used primarily for water transmission. In its Tubular Products business, they manufacture smaller diameter, electric resistance welded steel pipe for use in a wide range of construction, agricultural, energy and industrial applications. “
- 8/8/2019 – Northwest Pipe was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.
- 8/6/2019 – Northwest Pipe was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Northwest Pipe Company manufactures welded steel pipe in two business segments. In its Water Transmission business, they are a supplier of large diameter, high-pressure steel pipe used primarily for water transmission. In its Tubular Products business, they manufacture smaller diameter, electric resistance welded steel pipe for use in a wide range of construction, agricultural, energy and industrial applications. “
- 8/1/2019 – Northwest Pipe was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.
Northwest Pipe stock traded down $0.90 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $25.80. The stock had a trading volume of 28,754 shares, compared to its average volume of 36,182. The stock has a market cap of $254.44 million, a P/E ratio of -143.33 and a beta of 0.76. Northwest Pipe has a 12 month low of $16.52 and a 12 month high of $26.95. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $24.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.58.
Northwest Pipe (NASDAQ:NWPX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $69.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $62.00 million. Northwest Pipe had a return on equity of 4.45% and a net margin of 13.68%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Northwest Pipe will post 1.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Northwest Pipe Company manufactures engineered welded steel pipe water systems in North America. It produces large-diameter, high-pressure, and engineered welded steel pipeline systems for use in drinking water infrastructure; and pipes for piling and hydroelectric projects, water and wastewater treatment plants, and other applications, as well as for industrial plant piping systems and structural applications.
