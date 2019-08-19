Weaver Consulting Group Trims Stock Position in Goldman Sachs Group Inc (NYSE:GS)

Weaver Consulting Group lowered its position in shares of Goldman Sachs Group Inc (NYSE:GS) by 85.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 297 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 1,695 shares during the period. Weaver Consulting Group’s holdings in Goldman Sachs Group were worth $61,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Alera Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Goldman Sachs Group by 71.8% during the first quarter. Alera Investment Advisors LLC now owns 146 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Next Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Goldman Sachs Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. CNB Bank lifted its position in Goldman Sachs Group by 108.4% during the first quarter. CNB Bank now owns 173 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC lifted its position in Goldman Sachs Group by 120.0% during the second quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 220 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TRUE Private Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in Goldman Sachs Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $46,000. 68.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE GS traded up $2.90 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $202.32. The stock had a trading volume of 142,563 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,312,395. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.78, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85. Goldman Sachs Group Inc has a 1 year low of $151.70 and a 1 year high of $245.08. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $210.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $200.19. The firm has a market cap of $70.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.32.

Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 16th. The investment management company reported $5.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.73 by $1.08. Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 22.09% and a return on equity of 12.43%. The company had revenue of $9.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.88 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $5.98 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Goldman Sachs Group Inc will post 22.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Investors of record on Friday, August 30th will be paid a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.47%. This is an increase from Goldman Sachs Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 29th. Goldman Sachs Group’s payout ratio is presently 13.45%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on GS shares. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Goldman Sachs Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $220.00 price objective on shares of Goldman Sachs Group in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Goldman Sachs Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $207.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Goldman Sachs Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “buy” rating and issued a $240.00 price objective on shares of Goldman Sachs Group in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Goldman Sachs Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $240.92.

In related news, EVP Dane E. Holmes sold 3,165 shares of Goldman Sachs Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.15, for a total value of $671,454.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.41% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc operates as an investment banking, securities, and investment management company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Investment Banking, Institutional Client Services, Investing & Lending, and Investment Management. The Investment Banking segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, spin-offs, and risk management; and underwriting services, such as debt and equity underwriting of public offerings and private placements of various securities and other financial instruments, as well as derivative transactions with public and private sector clients.

