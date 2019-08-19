Weaver Consulting Group Takes Position in HCP, Inc. (NYSE:HCP)

Weaver Consulting Group acquired a new stake in HCP, Inc. (NYSE:HCP) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 3,065 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $98,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of HCP by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 46,737,345 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,462,881,000 after acquiring an additional 591,173 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of HCP by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,420,161 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $357,451,000 after purchasing an additional 581,291 shares during the period. Resolution Capital Ltd boosted its position in shares of HCP by 18.9% in the 2nd quarter. Resolution Capital Ltd now owns 8,757,892 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $280,077,000 after purchasing an additional 1,393,502 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of HCP by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 8,540,565 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $267,320,000 after purchasing an additional 688,358 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of HCP by 11.8% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,752,843 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $216,236,000 after purchasing an additional 821,285 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE HCP traded up $0.15 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $34.63. The stock had a trading volume of 61,228 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,662,553. The firm has a market cap of $16.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.03, a PEG ratio of 6.81 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. HCP, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $24.47 and a fifty-two week high of $34.65. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $32.66 and a 200-day moving average of $31.48.

HCP (NYSE:HCP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by ($0.46). HCP had a return on equity of 15.54% and a net margin of 53.57%. The company had revenue of $489.15 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $444.67 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.45 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that HCP, Inc. will post 1.75 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 5th will be given a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 2nd. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.27%. HCP’s payout ratio is 81.32%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on HCP shares. TheStreet raised HCP from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on HCP from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. KeyCorp upped their target price on HCP from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 1st. Finally, Raymond James raised HCP from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $35.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.25.

HCP Company Profile

HCP, Inc is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that invests in real estate serving the healthcare industry in the United States. HCP owns a large-scale portfolio primarily diversified across life science, medical office and senior housing. Recognized as a global leader in sustainability, HCP has been a publicly-traded company since 1985 and was the first healthcare REIT selected to the S&P 500 index.

