Weaver Consulting Group Sells 941 Shares of Duke Energy Corp (NYSE:DUK)

Weaver Consulting Group trimmed its holdings in shares of Duke Energy Corp (NYSE:DUK) by 67.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 453 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 941 shares during the quarter. Weaver Consulting Group’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $40,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Duke Energy during the first quarter worth $26,000. Thor Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Duke Energy in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 65.5% in the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 422 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services raised its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 35.2% in the first quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 449 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tarbox Family Office Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 46.5% in the second quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 457 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DUK stock traded up $1.18 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $90.95. 106,515 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,762,195. Duke Energy Corp has a 1 year low of $78.00 and a 1 year high of $91.67. The stock has a market cap of $65.05 billion, a PE ratio of 19.25, a PEG ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 0.12. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $88.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $88.83.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The utilities provider reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.14. Duke Energy had a return on equity of 8.02% and a net margin of 13.23%. The business had revenue of $5.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.76 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.93 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Duke Energy Corp will post 4.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Investors of record on Friday, August 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.945 per share. This is an increase from Duke Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.93. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $3.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.16%. Duke Energy’s payout ratio is 80.08%.

In related news, EVP Lloyd M. Yates sold 5,117 shares of Duke Energy stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.20, for a total transaction of $451,319.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on DUK. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Duke Energy from $91.00 to $88.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Duke Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $95.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. KeyCorp started coverage on Duke Energy in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $90.00 target price on Duke Energy and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Duke Energy from $99.00 to $92.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $91.14.

Duke Energy Company Profile

Duke Energy Corp. engages in distribution of natural gas and energy related services. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment conducts operations primarily through the regulated public utilities of Duke Energy Carolinas, Duke Energy Progress, Duke Energy Florida, Duke Energy Indiana and Duke Energy Ohio.

