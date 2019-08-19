Weaver Consulting Group Raises Stock Position in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOR)

Weaver Consulting Group lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOR) by 0.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 85,151 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 728 shares during the quarter. iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF makes up approximately 2.1% of Weaver Consulting Group’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Weaver Consulting Group owned about 0.30% of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF worth $3,919,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of AOR. Barber Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $8,932,000. Western Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF by 584.3% during the first quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 33,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,506,000 after acquiring an additional 28,750 shares during the period. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $1,220,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF by 12.9% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 203,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,093,000 after purchasing an additional 23,296 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $902,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA AOR traded up $0.19 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $45.31. 216 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 142,143. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $44.87. iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF has a one year low of $40.30 and a one year high of $46.38.

iShares Growth Allocation ETF, formerly iShares S&P Growth Allocation Fund (the Fund), is an open-end management investment company. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Target Risk Growth Index (the Growth Allocation Index). The Growth Allocation Index seeks to measure the performance of an asset allocation strategy targeted to a growth-focused risk profile.

