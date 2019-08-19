Weaver Consulting Group Has $1.84 Million Stock Position in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Weaver Consulting Group grew its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,838 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the quarter. SPDR Gold Shares comprises about 1.0% of Weaver Consulting Group’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Weaver Consulting Group’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $1,843,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. First Eagle Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 6,784,933 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $827,830,000 after purchasing an additional 150,887 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 29.5% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,264,475 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $276,289,000 after acquiring an additional 515,587 shares during the last quarter. WealthNavi Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 14.8% during the 2nd quarter. WealthNavi Inc. now owns 891,732 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $118,779,000 after acquiring an additional 114,824 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Associates LLC MA ADV increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 34.4% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Associates LLC MA ADV now owns 724,747 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $88,426,000 after acquiring an additional 185,414 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 612,898 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $81,638,000 after acquiring an additional 44,877 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of GLD stock traded down $1.18 during trading on Monday, reaching $141.60. 5,478,871 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,924,931. SPDR Gold Shares has a twelve month low of $111.38 and a twelve month high of $144.02. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $135.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $126.53.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

