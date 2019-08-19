Weaver Consulting Group Grows Stake in iShares Core Conservative Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOK)

Weaver Consulting Group increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core Conservative Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOK) by 0.2% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 343,936 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 554 shares during the period. iShares Core Conservative Allocation ETF makes up 6.6% of Weaver Consulting Group’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Weaver Consulting Group’s holdings in iShares Core Conservative Allocation ETF were worth $12,172,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its stake in iShares Core Conservative Allocation ETF by 85.9% in the second quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 763 shares in the last quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core Conservative Allocation ETF by 30.2% in the first quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 2,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 559 shares during the last quarter. Coastal Capital Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core Conservative Allocation ETF in the second quarter worth $112,000. Ellis Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core Conservative Allocation ETF in the first quarter worth $289,000. Finally, SlateStone Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core Conservative Allocation ETF by 1.3% in the first quarter. SlateStone Wealth LLC now owns 50,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,732,000 after buying an additional 663 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA AOK traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $35.43. The company had a trading volume of 391 shares, compared to its average volume of 90,402. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.64. iShares Core Conservative Allocation ETF has a 1 year low of $32.33 and a 1 year high of $35.55.

iShares Conservative Allocation ETF, formerly iShares S&P Conservative Allocation Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Target Risk Conservative Index (the Conservative Allocation Index). The Conservative Allocation Index seeks to measure the performance of an asset allocation strategy targeted to a conservative risk profile.

