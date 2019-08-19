Weaver Consulting Group Buys 222 Shares of SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:SPY)

Weaver Consulting Group increased its stake in SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:SPY) by 7.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,343 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the quarter. Weaver Consulting Group’s holdings in SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust were worth $979,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. TD Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,478,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,656,092,000 after buying an additional 540,611 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 11,329,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,831,516,000 after buying an additional 463,081 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust by 18,310.6% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 5,281,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,320,028,000 after buying an additional 5,253,141 shares in the last quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC increased its stake in SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust by 29,237.2% in the 2nd quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 4,893,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $489,374,000 after buying an additional 4,877,062 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,943,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,155,464,000 after buying an additional 30,023 shares in the last quarter.

SPY stock traded up $3.95 during trading on Monday, reaching $292.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,235,275 shares, compared to its average volume of 75,865,133. SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust has a 1 year low of $233.76 and a 1 year high of $302.23. The company’s fifty day moving average is $295.79 and its 200-day moving average is $286.72.

SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment trust. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Index (the Index). The Trust seeks to achieve this investment objective by holding a portfolio of the common stocks that are included in the Index (the Portfolio), with the weight of each stock in the Portfolio substantially corresponding to the weight of such stock in the Index.

