WAX Price Reaches $0.0564 on Top Exchanges (WAX)

WAX (CURRENCY:WAX) traded 0.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on August 19th. WAX has a total market capitalization of $53.15 million and $322,510.00 worth of WAX was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, WAX has traded down 5% against the U.S. dollar. One WAX token can now be purchased for $0.0564 or 0.00000526 BTC on exchanges including Upbit, HitBTC, Bibox and Radar Relay.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002619 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $28.68 or 0.00267833 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009367 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $144.20 or 0.01346561 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0708 or 0.00000661 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0180 or 0.00000168 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.57 or 0.00024011 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.01 or 0.00093486 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0451 or 0.00000421 BTC.

About WAX

WAX’s launch date was October 5th, 2017. WAX’s total supply is 1,850,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 942,821,662 tokens. The official website for WAX is wax.io . WAX’s official Twitter account is @WAX_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for WAX is /r/WAX_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . WAX’s official message board is medium.com/wax-io

Buying and Selling WAX

WAX can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Upbit, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), C2CX, Bithumb, Bittrex, IDEX, Bibox, Radar Relay, Tidex, Kucoin, Bancor Network, Kyber Network, Huobi, HitBTC and Ethfinex. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as WAX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire WAX should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy WAX using one of the exchanges listed above.

