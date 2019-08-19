Waves Price Reaches $1.25 on Exchanges (WAVES)

Waves (CURRENCY:WAVES) traded 1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on August 19th. Waves has a total market capitalization of $124.76 million and $10.59 million worth of Waves was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Waves coin can now be bought for approximately $1.25 or 0.00011653 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including YoBit, Livecoin, Liqui and Cryptohub. During the last seven days, Waves has traded 5.9% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Waves alerts:

Qtum (QTUM) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.61 or 0.00024409 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00011841 BTC.

Nxt (NXT) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0181 or 0.00000169 BTC.

Clams (CLAM) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.04 or 0.00028364 BTC.

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.47 or 0.00013777 BTC.

Neblio (NEBL) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00005150 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 11.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0210 or 0.00000197 BTC.

Rubycoin (RBY) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001555 BTC.

Sentinel Protocol (UPP) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0126 or 0.00000118 BTC.

BlackCoin (BLK) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0548 or 0.00000512 BTC.

Waves Profile

Waves (WAVES) is a LPoS coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 12th, 2016. Waves’ total supply is 100,000,000 coins. The Reddit community for Waves is /r/Wavesplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Waves is wavesplatform.com . The official message board for Waves is forum.wavesplatform.com . Waves’ official Twitter account is @wavesplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Waves is the first production system being built on top of the Scorex framework Extensible solution: In order to fix the need for a mandatory hard fork when creating a new type of transaction on the NXT Platform (forcing network client software updates) WAVES offers plug-ins that are not included in the core software module, but are instead installed as an extension on top of it. “

Buying and Selling Waves

Waves can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Waves Decentralized Exchange, HitBTC, Tidex, Stocks.Exchange, OKEx, Bittrex, Huobi, Kuna, Binance, Cryptohub, Liqui, Upbit, Gate.io, Exmo, Coinbe, BCEX, Livecoin, Exrates, Coinrail, COSS, YoBit, Bitbns, Indodax and LiteBit.eu. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Waves directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Waves should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Waves using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Waves Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Waves and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.