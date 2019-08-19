Walmart (NYSE:WMT) Given a $115.00 Price Target at UBS Group

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) has been assigned a $115.00 price target by stock analysts at UBS Group in a note issued to investors on Friday, TipRanks reports. The brokerage presently has a “hold” rating on the retailer’s stock. UBS Group’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 1.05% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $125.00 target price on shares of Walmart in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research raised Walmart from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $114.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “positive” rating and issued a $120.00 target price (up previously from $115.00) on shares of Walmart in a research report on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Goldman Sachs Group set a $123.00 target price on Walmart and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $115.00 target price on Walmart and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Walmart currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $114.51.

Shares of NYSE WMT traded up $0.82 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $113.81. The company had a trading volume of 7,168,378 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,608,653. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The stock has a market cap of $321.70 billion, a PE ratio of 23.18, a P/E/G ratio of 4.91 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $111.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $103.71. Walmart has a 1-year low of $85.78 and a 1-year high of $115.49.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 15th. The retailer reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $130.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $129.32 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 18.23% and a net margin of 2.48%. Walmart’s revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.29 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Walmart will post 4.91 EPS for the current year.

In other Walmart news, Director S Robson Walton sold 1,322,329 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.04, for a total value of $134,930,451.16. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,347,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $341,580,022.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Daniel J. Bartlett sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.14, for a total value of $327,420.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 122,673 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,388,531.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 3,097,455 shares of company stock valued at $321,872,581 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 50.22% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Walmart by 9.2% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 18,148,619 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,687,500,000 after acquiring an additional 1,532,362 shares during the period. Bluefin Trading LLC increased its stake in Walmart by 94.2% during the fourth quarter. Bluefin Trading LLC now owns 4,300 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $401,000 after acquiring an additional 2,086 shares during the period. IHT Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Walmart by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,868 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $919,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares during the period. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its stake in Walmart by 22.9% during the fourth quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 1,470 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $137,000 after acquiring an additional 274 shares during the period. Finally, RFG Advisory LLC increased its stake in Walmart by 11.8% during the fourth quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 16,633 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,549,000 after acquiring an additional 1,753 shares during the period. 29.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Walmart Inc engages in the retail and wholesale operations in various formats worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, discount stores, drugstores, and convenience stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; e-commerce Websites, such as walmart.com, jet.com, shoes.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

