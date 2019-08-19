Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT) Holdings Raised by Magnus Financial Group LLC

Magnus Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT) by 1.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,353 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 121 shares during the quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $702,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Centric Wealth Management grew its stake in Walmart by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. Centric Wealth Management now owns 5,224 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $577,000 after buying an additional 322 shares during the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. boosted its position in Walmart by 35.0% during the 2nd quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 14,406 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,591,000 after acquiring an additional 3,733 shares during the period. CWM LLC boosted its position in Walmart by 100.9% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 99,577 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $9,712,000 after acquiring an additional 50,003 shares during the period. Eads & Heald Wealth Management boosted its position in Walmart by 22.2% during the 1st quarter. Eads & Heald Wealth Management now owns 19,378 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,890,000 after acquiring an additional 3,520 shares during the period. Finally, Charter Trust Co. boosted its position in Walmart by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Charter Trust Co. now owns 44,957 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $4,967,000 after acquiring an additional 301 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.99% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:WMT traded up $1.13 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $114.12. 4,196,678 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,250,745. The firm has a market cap of $321.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.24, a P/E/G ratio of 4.91 and a beta of 0.41. Walmart Inc has a twelve month low of $85.78 and a twelve month high of $115.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a current ratio of 0.76. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $111.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $103.71.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 15th. The retailer reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.05. Walmart had a return on equity of 18.23% and a net margin of 2.48%. The firm had revenue of $130.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $129.32 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.29 earnings per share. Walmart’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Walmart Inc will post 4.91 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on WMT shares. Gordon Haskett upgraded Walmart from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $115.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Thursday. Loop Capital upped their price objective on Walmart to $115.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded Walmart from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Walmart to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $115.00 price objective on Walmart and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $113.28.

In other Walmart news, Director S Robson Walton sold 1,322,329 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.04, for a total value of $134,930,451.16. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,347,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $341,580,022.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Gregory S. Foran sold 19,487 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $2,046,135.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 343,374 shares in the company, valued at $36,054,270. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 3,097,455 shares of company stock worth $321,872,581. Insiders own 50.22% of the company’s stock.

Walmart Inc engages in the retail and wholesale operations in various formats worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, discount stores, drugstores, and convenience stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; e-commerce Websites, such as walmart.com, jet.com, shoes.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

