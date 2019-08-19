Waitr (NASDAQ:WTRH) Shares Down 2.1%

Waitr Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:WTRH) was down 2.1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $1.31 and last traded at $1.42, approximately 34,228 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 1,956,198 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.45.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on WTRH shares. Craig Hallum restated a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 target price (down from $20.00) on shares of Waitr in a report on Friday, August 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Benchmark decreased their target price on Waitr from $18.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 9th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $5.00 target price on Waitr and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Deutsche Bank started coverage on Waitr in a report on Friday, June 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $5.68 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Waitr from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.50 price target on the stock in a research note on Saturday, August 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Waitr currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.31.

The firm has a market cap of $111.19 million and a PE ratio of -0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 2.36. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.55.

In related news, Director Steven L. Scheinthal bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $6.80 per share, with a total value of $68,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, President Joseph Stough bought 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $1.47 per share, with a total value of $29,400.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders bought 214,135 shares of company stock valued at $1,288,299. Corporate insiders own 23.90% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Redmond Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Waitr by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Redmond Asset Management LLC now owns 52,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $643,000 after purchasing an additional 1,388 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Waitr by 821.4% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 2,070 shares in the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. increased its stake in shares of Waitr by 11.8% in the 1st quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 36,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $452,000 after acquiring an additional 3,886 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in shares of Waitr in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, GWM Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Waitr by 32.0% in the 1st quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 34,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,000 after acquiring an additional 8,383 shares in the last quarter. 52.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Waitr Company Profile

Waitr Holdings Inc provides online food ordering and delivery services in the Southeastern United States. Its Waitr Platform and Bite Squad Platform facilitates ordering of food and beverages by diners from restaurant partners for pick-up and delivery through a network of drivers. As of December 31, 2018, the company had approximately 8,500 restaurant partners in 250 cities.

