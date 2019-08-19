Wabi 1-Day Volume Reaches $88,096.00 (WABI)

Wabi (CURRENCY:WABI) traded 0.5% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on August 19th. In the last week, Wabi has traded 6.6% higher against the US dollar. One Wabi token can now be bought for $0.13 or 0.00003207 BTC on major exchanges including IDEX, Kyber Network and Binance. Wabi has a market cap of $7.13 million and approximately $88,096.00 worth of Wabi was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Wabi alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002611 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $28.47 or 0.00266705 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009412 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $145.35 or 0.01361541 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0708 or 0.00000664 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0178 or 0.00000167 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.52 or 0.00023647 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.03 or 0.00093914 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0456 or 0.00000427 BTC.

Wabi Token Profile

Wabi’s genesis date was July 21st, 2017. Wabi’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 54,967,512 tokens. Wabi’s official Twitter account is @wabiico and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Wabi is wacoin.io . The official message board for Wabi is medium.com/@wabiico . The Reddit community for Wabi is /r/wabitoken

Buying and Selling Wabi

Wabi can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, Kyber Network and Binance. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wabi directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wabi should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Wabi using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Wabi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Wabi and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.