W. R. Berkley (NYSE:WRB) Sets New 52-Week High at $73.08

W. R. Berkley Corp (NYSE:WRB)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $73.08 and last traded at $72.44, with a volume of 390 shares. The stock had previously closed at $72.23.

A number of research firms recently commented on WRB. UBS Group lifted their price objective on W. R. Berkley from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on W. R. Berkley from $63.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Boenning Scattergood restated a “hold” rating on shares of W. R. Berkley in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on W. R. Berkley to $68.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Deutsche Bank downgraded W. R. Berkley from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $65.71 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $65.40.

The company has a fifty day moving average of $68.71 and a 200-day moving average of $69.96. The firm has a market cap of $13.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.48 and a quick ratio of 0.48.

W. R. Berkley (NYSE:WRB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The insurance provider reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.18. W. R. Berkley had a return on equity of 10.55% and a net margin of 8.81%. The business had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.63 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.40 earnings per share. W. R. Berkley’s revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that W. R. Berkley Corp will post 2.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, September 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 18th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.60%. W. R. Berkley’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.48%.

In other W. R. Berkley news, Director Mark Ellwood Brockbank sold 77,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.61, for a total value of $5,128,970.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 51,329 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,419,024.69. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 21.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in WRB. Krane Funds Advisors LLC bought a new position in W. R. Berkley in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of W. R. Berkley during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Hanson McClain Inc. lifted its position in shares of W. R. Berkley by 50.0% during the 2nd quarter. Hanson McClain Inc. now owns 525 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of W. R. Berkley by 49.9% during the 2nd quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 553 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC lifted its position in shares of W. R. Berkley by 49.9% during the 2nd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 571 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.37% of the company’s stock.

W. R. Berkley Company Profile

W. R. Berkley Corporation, an insurance holding company, operates as a commercial lines writer in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance. The Insurance segment underwrites commercial insurance business, including premises operations, commercial automobile, property, products liability, and professional liability lines.

