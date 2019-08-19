VULCANO (VULC) 1-Day Volume Reaches $29.00

VULCANO (CURRENCY:VULC) traded up 6.3% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on August 19th. Over the last seven days, VULCANO has traded down 32.7% against the US dollar. One VULCANO coin can now be bought for $0.0011 or 0.00000010 BTC on major exchanges including Crex24, CoinExchange and BiteBTC. VULCANO has a total market cap of $264,852.00 and $29.00 worth of VULCANO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Electra (ECA) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

SpaceChain (SPC) traded up 17.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000034 BTC.

Denarius (D) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001044 BTC.

Bulwark (BWK) traded down 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0240 or 0.00000221 BTC.

VIP Tokens (VIP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Virta Unique Coin (VUC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Coinonat (CXT) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Powercoin (PWR) traded down 22.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

NamoCoin (NAMO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

VULCANO Profile

VULC is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Nist5 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 18th, 2017. VULCANO’s total supply is 242,908,782 coins and its circulating supply is 240,331,829 coins. The Reddit community for VULCANO is /r/Vulcano and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . VULCANO’s official Twitter account is @VulcanoCoin . The official website for VULCANO is vulcano.io

Buying and Selling VULCANO

VULCANO can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BiteBTC, Crex24 and CoinExchange. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as VULCANO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire VULCANO should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy VULCANO using one of the exchanges listed above.

