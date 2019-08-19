VOLKSWAGEN AG/ADR (OTCMKTS:VWAGY) Lifted to “Sell” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of VOLKSWAGEN AG/ADR (OTCMKTS:VWAGY) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of VOLKSWAGEN AG/ADR from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of VOLKSWAGEN AG/ADR in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. They issued an outperform rating for the company.

Shares of OTCMKTS VWAGY opened at $15.94 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $79.05 billion, a PE ratio of 5.73, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.91. VOLKSWAGEN AG/ADR has a 1-year low of $14.70 and a 1-year high of $18.84. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $17.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.00.

