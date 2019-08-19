Vistagen Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VTGN) Shares Up 19.6%

Vistagen Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:VTGN)’s stock price shot up 19.6% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $0.63 and last traded at $0.61, 455,712 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 48% from the average session volume of 308,048 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.51.

Several research firms have commented on VTGN. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Vistagen Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Maxim Group set a $6.00 price target on shares of Vistagen Therapeutics and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Chardan Capital restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Vistagen Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Vistagen Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $3.55.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.44, a current ratio of 2.65 and a quick ratio of 4.87. The company’s 50 day moving average is $0.59 and its 200 day moving average is $0.95.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vistagen Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Vistagen Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new stake in Vistagen Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $31,000. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in Vistagen Therapeutics by 326.3% during the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 132,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 101,308 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in Vistagen Therapeutics by 168.6% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 69,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 43,714 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.83% of the company’s stock.

Vistagen Therapeutics Company Profile

VistaGen Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing and commercializing medicines for depression and other central nervous system (CNS) disorders. The company's lead product candidate is AV-101, which is in Phase II development stage, an adjunctive treatment used for major depressive disorder.

