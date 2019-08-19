Visa Inc (NYSE:V) Stock Holdings Increased by McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc.

McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. increased its holdings in Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 1.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,921 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the quarter. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc.’s holdings in Visa were worth $854,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FMR LLC increased its stake in Visa by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 92,255,849 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $14,409,440,000 after buying an additional 1,731,813 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its stake in Visa by 11,319.8% in the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 86,570,056 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $656,000 after buying an additional 85,811,983 shares during the period. Lunia Capital LP increased its stake in Visa by 13,370.7% in the 4th quarter. Lunia Capital LP now owns 23,454,446 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $23,454,000 after buying an additional 23,280,332 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Visa by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 19,780,743 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $3,432,948,000 after buying an additional 622,075 shares during the period. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC increased its stake in Visa by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 17,301,374 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $2,282,743,000 after buying an additional 271,382 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.34% of the company’s stock.

V stock traded up $1.24 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $179.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,460,005 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,386,518. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The company has a market capitalization of $349.70 billion, a PE ratio of 38.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.96. Visa Inc has a 12 month low of $121.60 and a 12 month high of $184.07. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $178.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $162.51.

Visa (NYSE:V) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The credit-card processor reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $5.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.70 billion. Visa had a net margin of 53.43% and a return on equity of 41.04%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.20 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Visa Inc will post 5.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, August 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 15th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.69%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on V shares. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price objective on shares of Visa from $181.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Visa to $214.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Visa from $175.00 to $191.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Guggenheim upped their price objective on shares of Visa from $178.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Nomura upped their price objective on shares of Visa from $178.00 to $204.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Visa has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $195.46.

In related news, Director Lloyd Carney sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.73, for a total transaction of $639,555.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,452 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $630,783.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Denise M. Morrison acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $171.13 per share, with a total value of $171,130.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 3,223 shares in the company, valued at approximately $551,551.99. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates commerce through the transfer of value and information among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions; and offers fraud protection for account holders and assured payment for merchants.

