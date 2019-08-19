Village Roadshow (ASX:VRL) Trading Down 1.2%

Village Roadshow Ltd (ASX:VRL) fell 1.2% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as A$2.42 ($1.72) and last traded at A$2.44 ($1.73), 69,801 shares were traded during trading. A decline of 20% from the average session volume of 86,829 shares. The stock had previously closed at A$2.47 ($1.75).

The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 95.07. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of A$2.69 and a 200 day moving average price of A$3.15. The firm has a market cap of $474.11 million and a PE ratio of -2.51.

In related news, insider Julie Raffe 200,000 shares of Village Roadshow stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 16th. Also, insider Jennifer Fox Gambrell 9,747 shares of Village Roadshow stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 11th.

Village Roadshow Limited engages in the theme park and water park operation, film and DVD distribution, cinema exhibition operation, and sales promotion and loyalty program operation businesses in Australia and internationally. The company owns and operates theme parks and water parks that provide entertainment, rides, and slides for families and thrill seekers in Queensland's Gold Coast and Sydney, Australia, as well as Las Vegas.

