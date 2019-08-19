Vilas Fund LP Acquires 2,000 Shares of Bausch Health Companies Inc (NYSE:BHC)

Vilas Fund LP raised its holdings in Bausch Health Companies Inc (NYSE:BHC) by 20.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Bausch Health Companies makes up about 0.4% of Vilas Fund LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Vilas Fund LP’s holdings in Bausch Health Companies were worth $303,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Highstreet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Bausch Health Companies in the 1st quarter valued at about $354,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in Bausch Health Companies by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 193,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,783,000 after purchasing an additional 2,223 shares during the period. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its holdings in Bausch Health Companies by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 14,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $364,000 after purchasing an additional 1,245 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in Bausch Health Companies by 28.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,702,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,441,000 after purchasing an additional 815,311 shares during the period. Finally, Academy Capital Management Inc. TX boosted its holdings in Bausch Health Companies by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Academy Capital Management Inc. TX now owns 580,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,331,000 after purchasing an additional 21,641 shares during the period. 57.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Bausch Health Companies alerts:

A number of research firms have issued reports on BHC. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Bausch Health Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “sell” rating on shares of Bausch Health Companies in a research report on Monday, July 15th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Bausch Health Companies from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $32.00 target price on shares of Bausch Health Companies and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Bausch Health Companies in a research report on Friday, July 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $31.00 target price for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Bausch Health Companies has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.68.

In related news, EVP Christina Ackermann sold 3,418 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.45, for a total transaction of $76,734.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . 11.87% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:BHC traded up $0.36 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $21.66. The stock had a trading volume of 48,563 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,231,216. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $23.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.90. The company has a market capitalization of $7.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.25 and a beta of 0.76. Bausch Health Companies Inc has a fifty-two week low of $17.20 and a fifty-two week high of $28.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.94.

Bausch Health Companies (NYSE:BHC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $2.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.15 billion. Bausch Health Companies had a positive return on equity of 52.12% and a negative net margin of 10.88%. Bausch Health Companies’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.93 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Bausch Health Companies Inc will post 4.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bausch Health Companies Company Profile

Bausch Health Companies Inc develops, manufactures, and markets a range of pharmaceutical, medical device, and over-the-counter (OTC) products primarily in the therapeutic areas of eye health, gastroenterology, and dermatology. The company operates through four segments: Bausch + Lomb/International, Salix, Ortho Dermatologics, and Diversified Products.

Read More: Hold Rating

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BHC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bausch Health Companies Inc (NYSE:BHC).

Receive News & Ratings for Bausch Health Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bausch Health Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.