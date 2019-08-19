Viewray Inc (NASDAQ:VRAY) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Viewray Inc (NASDAQ:VRAY) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the thirteen analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $10.33.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on VRAY. Morgan Stanley set a $5.00 target price on Viewray and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Piper Jaffray Companies started coverage on Viewray in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $13.00 price objective on Viewray and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. TheStreet lowered Viewray from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on Viewray from $14.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 9th.

Shares of VRAY traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $4.31. The company had a trading volume of 3,009,458 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,447,321. The company has a market capitalization of $387.03 million, a PE ratio of -4.40 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a current ratio of 4.01, a quick ratio of 3.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Viewray has a one year low of $2.76 and a one year high of $10.73. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $7.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.05.

Viewray (NASDAQ:VRAY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $30.17 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.92 million. Viewray had a negative return on equity of 67.02% and a negative net margin of 128.13%. The company’s revenue was up 83.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.30) earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Viewray will post -1.18 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, COO Shahriar Matin bought 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $4.02 per share, for a total transaction of $241,200.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Scott William Drake bought 131,260 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $3.81 per share, for a total transaction of $500,100.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 15.48% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of VRAY. Perceptive Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Viewray by 13.5% in the second quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 5,455,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,061,000 after buying an additional 649,593 shares during the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Viewray by 204.3% in the second quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 713,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,283,000 after buying an additional 478,819 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Viewray in the first quarter worth about $3,386,000. Granite Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in Viewray by 35.0% during the second quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,428,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,588,000 after purchasing an additional 370,667 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Asymmetry Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in Viewray by 431.0% during the second quarter. Asymmetry Capital Management L.P. now owns 443,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,911,000 after purchasing an additional 360,362 shares in the last quarter.

ViewRay, Inc designs, manufactures and markets MRIdian, the magnetic resonance imaging (MRI)-guided radiation therapy system to image and treat cancer patients simultaneously. The Company offers radiation therapy technology combined with magnetic resonance imaging. MRIdian integrates MRI technology, radiation delivery and the Company’s software to locate, target and track the position and shape of soft-tissue tumors while radiation is delivered.

